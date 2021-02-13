Blatant sexism or cultural norm? Fans react as Qatari royal SNUBS handshake with female official at Club World Cup ceremony

A Qatari royal has come under fire online after he appeared to snub two female officials during the FIFA Club World Cup trophy presentation this week. But was the move an example of racist behaviour or just a cultural norm?

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani failed to acknowledge officials Edina Alves Batista and Neuza Back with the same fist-bump he afforded to male officials at the presentation of the Club World Cup trophy to Bayern Munich, who beat Mexican side El Tigres 1-0 in Thursday's final.

The member of the Qatari royal family, who was joined at the presentation by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, doled out a series of greetings to the male referees and players.

But when it came time to hand Batista and Back their medals for officiating the game, Sheikh Joaan didn't offer his hand in congratulations - after the two females had reportedly been given instructions by the match organizers to walk directly past the Sheikh.

At the medal ceremony after #Bayern beat #Tigres to win the #FIFAClubWorldCup, the ceremonial host, #Qatar’s sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, denied the female assistant referees a handshake. Qatar will host the men’s soccer World Cup in 2022. Alarming on many levels. https://t.co/n6bKuvYPd9 — Marie Schulte-Bockum (@marieschubo) February 12, 2021

It's 2021 and sexism at this blatant of a level still exists in the world, what a very sad reality. — Evan Turner (@EvanTheGregor) February 12, 2021

Very much a cultural norm in the Muslim world, where it is considered a sign of disrespect for a man to touch a woman who is not his wife. That is, by not shaking her hand the sheikh was showing respect to her. I’m not condoning or condemning it; it’s just the reality. — Jay Pope (@piouspogo) February 12, 2021

In some Muslim countries, the Islamic religion doesn't allow men to touch women to whom they are not married - with the sole exception to this rule being immediate family members.

Video clips of Sheikh Joaan - who is the younger brother of Qatar ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - appearing to snub the two female officials has prompted concerns from westerners at what has been perceived as a sexist display of disrespect from one of the most prominent figures in a country set to host next year's World Cup Finals.

However, as some have pointed out online, the Sheikh's reluctance to fist-bump the two officials can be interpreted as a sign of respect in Qatari culture, where it is considered a significant cultural faux-pas to touch a woman who is not one's wife.

The furore surrounding the brief clip is likely a reflection of the debates which will surround next year's World Cup, with Qatar becoming the first Middle Eastern country to host the festival of football.

Qatari organizers came under fire for perceived human rights abuses in the building of stadium infrastructure for the tournament, where it was reported a year ago that 34 migrant workers had been killed while building the various stadia in advance of the tournament.

The country has also come under fire from international human rights organizations for its hardline stances on homosexuality and the consumption of alcohol - though tournament officials have agreed to allow fans to drink at sanctioned locations throughout the competition. Drinking in public, however, will remain strictly outlawed.