‘Caterpillar’ Novak Djokovic shows off bizarre anti-gravitational yoga routine ahead of Aus Open clash

World number one Novak Djokovic has treated fans to an insight into his gravity-defying yoga routine while preparing for his Australian Open matches in Melbourne.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner posted a video of his training session during which he was working on his stretching and flexibility.

Djokovic, a well-known yoga-lover, was seen taking different poses above the floor during his aerial session, a workout which combines traditional yoga, pilates, and dance.

“Caterpillar ready to become a butterfly. Aerial Yoga. Anti-gravitational stretch. Best ever Spider-Man working on flexibility,” Djokovic captioned the pictures which he shared online.

Djokovic, who practices yoga and meditation on a regular basis, said that it helps to strengthen and stretch his hips and lower back as well as avoid injuries.

The player’s ‘Spiderman’ and ‘caterpillar’ moves amazed his followers, who bombarded his page with comments of admiration, saying that Djokovic is a true ‘magician’ on and off the tennis court.

The first-seed Serb is taking on American Taylor Fritz on Friday to fight for a spot in the Australian Open fourth round.