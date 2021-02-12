 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Butterfly effect: Naomi Osaka applies gentle touch to insect intruder during Australian Open match (VIDEO)

12 Feb, 2021 10:51
Naomi Osaka © AFP
Japanese ace Naomi Osaka added a kind touch to the uncompromising battles taking place on Melbourne courts by carefully removing a butterfly which landed on her midway through her third-round match.

The episode occurred in the second set of Osaka’s clash against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur when an unexpected guest interrupted her serve.

READ MORE: Serena Williams asked about ‘love’ in CRINGEWORTHY post-match moment after taking down Russian teen Potapova (VIDEO)

A large butterfly landed on Osaka’s leg while the player was getting ready to send the ball to the opposite side of the court.

The 2019 Australian Open winner gently carried the insect outside of the court, but the butterfly refused to leave the Japanese star, returning to Osaka and landing on her nose before finally fluttering away.

The episode didn’t go unnoticed by tennis lovers who shared the video of the unusual episode on social media, praising the star for her kind approach towards the tiny court intruder.

Some even suggested the encounter was perfect fodder for sponsors Nike to use in an “inspirational” ad campaign.

The unexpected meeting with the curious insect didn’t affect Osaka as she eased passed Jabeur, winning the match 6-3 6-2.

In the next round of action the Japanese champion will face off against Spanish 14th seed Garbine Murguruza.

