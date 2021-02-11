WATCH: Fans love Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti’s brilliantly unruffled reaction to his team’s winner in nine-goal thriller vs Spurs

Carlo Ancelotti is renowned as one of the coolest customers in football so it was perhaps little surprise that the Everton boss was unmoved despite his team snatching a dramatic winner in an FA Cup thriller against Spurs.

Brazilian winger Bernard struck in the seventh minute of extra time at Goodison Park on Wednesday night to give Everton a 5-4 win over Jose Mourninho’s Tottenham, sending the Merseyside team into the FA Cup quarterfinals and capping a helter-skelter match which earned instant classic status.

However, one man who barely raised an arched eyebrow after Bernard’s late winner was Italian boss Ancelotti, who was seen calmly blowing on his coffee on the touchline as wild celebrations unfolded around him.

Carlo Ancelotti's reaction to Everton going 5-4 up ☕️#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/WCetMZuEir — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2021

The clip went viral, with fans noting that former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea manager had distinctly “been there and done that” during his illustrious 26-year managerial career.

“The guy has won Champions Leagues… you think he will jump up and down for a goal? Carletto is too cool for that!” joked one fan.

“Cool, calm and collected,” jested the Everton Twitter account, writing “Up the coffees” in a pun on the club’s famous Toffees moniker.

UP THE COFFEES! ☕️Carlo Ancelotti. Cool, calm and collected. 😍 https://t.co/NQFu8A6Hwp — Everton (@Everton) February 10, 2021

Everton assistant Duncan Ferguson – who was seen jumping wildly for joy after Bernard's strike – later laughed at his manager’s nonchalance.

“He has seen it all before, hasn’t he?” Ferguson said. “It was a great game, it was end to end, and it was great for the fans watching at home.”

In a madcap match, Tottenham struck first through a Davinson Sanchez header in the third minute.

But Spurs ‘keeper Hugo Lloris then flapped at Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s volley to allow an equalizer, before Brazilian maestro Richarlison scored a fine strike to put Everton in front in the 38th minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson then put the hosts 3-1 up from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute, although Spurs reduced the deficit in first-half injury time through Erik Lamela.

The drama continued in the second half when Sanchez scored his second on 57 minutes to level it at 3-3.

Richarlison fired Everton back in front and they seemed on course for victory before substitute Harry Kane popped up with a diving header in the 83rd minute to send the tie to extra time.

Bernard, however, was the savior for his team as he drifted behind the Spurs lines to volley home.

Everton 5️⃣ - 4️⃣ Tottenham Hotspur ⚽️ 3’ Sánchez⚽️ 36’ Calvert-Lewin⚽️ 38’ Richarlison⚽️ 43’ Sigurdsson (P)⚽️ 45+3’ Lamela⚽️ 57’ Sánchez⚽️ 68’ Richarlison⚽️ 83’ Kane⚽️ 97’ BernardWow. pic.twitter.com/4vE45L0pS9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 10, 2021

Tottenham manager Mourinho – who back in 2004 famously described a 5-4 scoreline between Spurs and Arsenal as “disgraceful” – was left to rue defensive “mistakes” from his men.

“We had the ball; we created, we had great movement, scored goals. Great character to fight again but goals only win games if you don't make so many mistakes,” said the Portuguese.

“We were the best team, winning 1-0; then in five minutes it was mistake, mistake, mistake; goal, goal, goal…

He added: “OK, I take positives. Amazing to watch.”

Amazing it may have been, but it was clearly not enough to move a man as effortlessly serene as Carlo Ancelotti.