‘This is me’: Ex-WWE wrestler Gabbi Tuft admits she is not sexually ‘active’ with wife after becoming ‘fabulous’ transgender woman

"Fun-loving" Gabbi Tuft - best known for her years in the WWE as wrestler Tyler Reks - has said that her "intimate life" with her wife has changed because of the "thrilling" gender transition that she announced publicly this week.

Tuft, 42, revealed on Thursday that she was about to share her story of changing from a "WWE superstar, body builder, fitness guru, motivational speaker and motorcycle racer" to a "fabulous female", explaining she was "finally set free and ready to rule her world.”

Now the former Florida Heavyweight Championship king has spoken about how the switch has affected her two-decade marriage to spouse Priscilla and her relationship with nine-year-old daughter Mia.

"Our intimate life has changed quite a bit," said the American, talking to Extra about a "progression" of her marriage that had been "very interesting" since she became a woman.

"We're not active in that way right now, and what we've discovered is a whole different part of our relationship.

“We actually don't have partners outside of the relationship at all. I was a virgin when we got married 18 and a half years ago - we had never kissed. Our first kiss was on our wedding day.

“There was a lot of very difficult, traumatic emotion in trying to figure out how I was going to present myself to the world.

"Having Priscilla by my side as a huge support has changed that. And she has been such a rock for me.”

Tuft said she was involved in an "ongoing conversation" with her daughter. "I told her, ‘Sweetheart, I'm not going to go out in public right now and go outside,’.

"And she goes, ‘Why, Daddy?’ ‘I'm afraid that people might make fun of me and it might affect you,’ and she leans over gives me the biggest hug and she says, ‘Daddy, I will never make fun of you.’”

Although she is still involved with her fitness enterprise, Body Spartan, Tuft describes her role as a speaker as her job on Instagram, where she has been inundated with messages of support and has more than 57,000 followers.

"As I write this, my eyes are welling up with uncontrollable tears of joy," she wrote the day after her excited initial press release.

"The incredible outpouring of support from thousands of people I’ve never met is an illustration of just how much love there is in this world.

"Yesterday, as I fully embraced my authentic self, neighbors went out of their way to ring my doorbell and drop off cards, flowers, and give hugs and support.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out in support. You have reaffirmed what I already knew, which is that we as humans truly are beings of love and light."

In the announcement, Tuft confessed that she had "hidden in the shadows" for years, remaining "afraid and fearful" of what those who knew her best and the wider world would think.

“This is me," she said. "Unashamed, unabashedly me. The day I stopped caring about what other people thought was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light."