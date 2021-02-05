Out of the picture? Mystery over tennis badboy Kyrgios’s ‘soulmate’ after she shuts out fans & slams ‘cheaters’ being ‘unfaithful’

Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios has reportedly had another break-up following his split from Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, with Chiara Passari also posting a mysterious message on Instagram referencing infidelity.

Colorful Kyrgios, who admitted that he slept with fans as a "weekly thing" shortly before he was first pictured with Passari in June last year, was rumored to no longer be seeing Passari after she issued a cryptic post on Instagram stories.

Passari made her account private and was said to have unfollowed the world number 47, having been credited by him with providing his "happiness" after ending his relationship with Kalinskaya.

“Cheaters always want you to be loyal while they’re being unfaithful,” wrote Passari, adding that "it keeps getting better".

Kyrgios's following of more than 1.5 million can still see various pictures of the couple together, including one from last year in which the Australian gushed over Passari.

"Imagine having a best friend, falling in love with them and going through the fire together hand in hand," the Australian wrote. "Imagine that. My universe. My soulmate. Till infinity."

Posing with Passari on New Year's Eve, Kyrgios philosophized: "There will always be struggle, you just have to choose who you struggle with.

"2021, you know that my energy will always be the same - authentic and free."

An enigmatic social media post signaled the end of Kyrgios's dalliance with Kalinskaya, after the current world number 107 declared "f*ck energy vampire" and "you're not a bad boy, you are simply a bad person".

Kalinskaya later deleted the post and denied that she had been talking about Kyrgios.