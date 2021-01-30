 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fan revolt: Marseille football supporters STORM training ground before French club’s match with Stade Rennais (VIDEO)

30 Jan, 2021 16:11
Fan protest: A banner in Marseille reads: "JHE: Marseille vomits you" © AFP
Disgruntled Marseille fans have stormed the club's training ground to protest at the club's directors, French outlet RMC reported on Saturday, with social media clips appearing to show pyrotechnics being let off at the scene.

Between 150 and 200 supporters tried to break into the club's training ground, the Robert Louis Dreyfus center, with RMC Sport's Twitter account showing fans forcing their way into the facility.

Other footage shared on social media also showed some of the group throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading "(Club) directors, out", as well as others directly targeting club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Fans also unfurled a banner in French in the city that read: "JHE: Marseille vomits you."

The club itself was not available for comment when approached by news agency Reuters.

Marseille were knocked out of Europe in the group stage of the Champions League and currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Lyon, with coach Andre Villas-Boas hinting he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.

