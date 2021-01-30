Fan revolt: Marseille football supporters STORM training ground before French club’s match with Stade Rennais (VIDEO)

Disgruntled Marseille fans have stormed the club's training ground to protest at the club's directors, French outlet RMC reported on Saturday, with social media clips appearing to show pyrotechnics being let off at the scene.

Between 150 and 200 supporters tried to break into the club's training ground, the Robert Louis Dreyfus center, with RMC Sport's Twitter account showing fans forcing their way into the facility.

Other footage shared on social media also showed some of the group throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

Training centre vandalised by Marseille fans who penetrated it earlier this afternoon - 25 arrests made by police, according to RMC. pic.twitter.com/Y4ir7ZJN2q — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading "(Club) directors, out", as well as others directly targeting club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Fans also unfurled a banner in French in the city that read: "JHE: Marseille vomits you."

The club itself was not available for comment when approached by news agency Reuters.

Angle showing how a group of Marseille fans breached the training centre moments ago - via @mercat_om. pic.twitter.com/1olw76icfB — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

Photo taken by La Provence/@jc_leblois of the ongoing incident at the Marseille training ground. More undoubtedly follows. pic.twitter.com/80h6E9Duat — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

Marseille were knocked out of Europe in the group stage of the Champions League and currently sit sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Lyon, with coach Andre Villas-Boas hinting he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.