‘I didn’t miss the game at all’: Tennis ace Nick Kyrgios happy to return at Australian Open – but admits no love lost for rivals

Australian ace Nick Kyrgios says he's refreshed and ready to go ahead of next month's Australian Open, but has also revealed that he didn't really miss the game – or his rivals - during the sport's COVID-19 enforced hiatus.

Speaking at a warm-up event ahead of the first tennis Grand Slam of 2021 in Melbourne, Kyrgios revealed that, unlike many of his rivals, he didn't suffer any withdrawal symptoms after being forced off the court due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not going to lie. I didn't miss the game that much," Kyrgios said on Saturday.

"I'm a competitor. I compete with everything I do. I was playing computer games, that kind of stuff, getting my little competitive edge there. I didn't really miss the game at all."

Kyrgios said he did not even touch a tennis racket for the first four or five months as he wanted to get away from the game.

"I don't miss too many people on tour to be honest, apart from all the Australian guys and a couple of good friends."

Kyrgios had some negative words for Novak Djokovic earlier in the month after the world No. 1 asked tournament organizers at the Australian Open to ease its quarantine regulations for players taking part in the tournament.

But the Australian says he's refreshed and ready for the fray after spending "a crazy year" with family and friends before finally resuming practice with fellow countryman Jordan Thompson ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

"I feel mentally completely refreshed, ready to go again," he reported.

"I feel like I am playing well and am ready to go. Everyone is really playing it by ear. Nobody really knows who is in form and who is not.

"I'm going to take it day by day and try to enjoy myself as much as I can."

Kyrgios will take on Frenchman Alexandre Muller in the opening round of the Murray River Open on Monday as he makes his final preparations for the Australian Open. The tournament will see him compete in his first competitive tennis match in a year.