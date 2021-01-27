‘The circus continues’: Chelsea fans protest Frank Lampard sacking just HOURS before Thomas Tuchel’s debut game

After Roman Abramovich dismissed club legend Frank Lampard from the Chelsea dugout this week, Chelsea fans have voiced their disapproval as Thomas Tuchel becomes the THIRTEENTH permanent boss of the Russian billionaire's reign.

Abramovich moved to remove Lampard from the Chelsea head coach position on Monday after a spell of poor form which saw the Blues lose five of their last eight Premier League games, replacing the club's all-time top goalscorer with German coach Thomas Tuchel.

Also on rt.com Growing rift between Frank Lampard and Marina Granovskaia hastened Chelsea manager’s abrupt exit – reports

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager will take charge of his first assignment at home to Wolves on Wednesday evening, but just hours before kick-off a selection of Chelsea fans have made known their disapproval at the ever-constant managerial merry-go-round which has provided significant tumult at the club in recent seasons.

Supporters demonstrated outside the club's Bovril Gate entrance early Wednesday, displaying a banner which read "The circus continues" as well as discharging blue flares outside Stamford Bridge as Tuchel plots to elevate the Blues' from their mid-table position in the Premier League - some eleven points behind pace-setters Manchester City.

And as the image increases steam online, Chelsea fans have signalled mixed reactions to the decision to sever ties with one of their most legendary figures.

"So true, God bless Frank," wrote one fan in response, while another said that the criticism of the Chelsea hierarchy was "spot on."

"Our best ever player was still manager whilst the club were recruiting another manager, wasn't able to say goodbye to players and staff, experienced players making younger players feel uncomfortable, could go on," that same supporter elaborated.

Always thought the managers were mercenaries I now know it’s us the supporters who are the hired hands. I backed Super Frank just like I’ve backed every CFC manager, through ups and downs, for the first time I feel guilty, the connection isn’t the same. Win or lose up the Blues💙 — Joe Nazari (@joenazari) January 27, 2021

What made you all think Lampard was the future? 😂😂Acting like Chelsea is Arsenal team.Circumstances gave Lampard the job at that point and he should be grateful for it.Maybe in the future his time will come and maybe he will stay longer.We move. — Gerald Osuji (@OfficialOGFlick) January 27, 2021

Do you guys think there was going to be any improvement by keeping LAMPARD to the end? We would be in relegation zone after few matches, it's about time — J (@JiddieBoy) January 27, 2021

Another wrote that "the connection isn't the same" between the club and its supporters after the ruthless decision to remove Lampard from his role.

The reaction certainly wasn't unanimous, however. Chelsea spent more than £200 million on a galaxy of summer imports but to date the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have yet to repay the significant faith placed in them by Lampard and the club.

"Circumstances gave Lampard the job at that point and he should be grateful for it. Maybe in the future his time will come and maybe he will stay longer. We move," one fan added.

German boss Tuchel was the chosen candidate to replace Lampard, with suggestions that he was selected for the role in part to help acclimatize both Werner and Havertz into being productive members of the Chelsea first team squad.

Also on rt.com Tuchel’s to-do list: From reviving misfiring Germans to avoiding political strife... incoming Chelsea boss has much on his plate

But with the clock ticking ever-nearer to the end of the current campaign, Tuchel - who has handed an 18 month contract - will be expected to hit the ground running.

And if Tuchel, one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Europe, doesn't? Then questions will be surely be asked if the problems which are stifling Chelsea's progress on the pitch are down to the man on the sidelines or the collection of executives who sit on the Chelsea board.