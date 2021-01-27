 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘The circus continues’: Chelsea fans protest Frank Lampard sacking just HOURS before Thomas Tuchel’s debut game

27 Jan, 2021 13:48
Get short URL
‘The circus continues’: Chelsea fans protest Frank Lampard sacking just HOURS before Thomas Tuchel’s debut game
Chelsea fans vented their anger after Lampard was sacked by Abramovich. © Twitter @chelsea1012 / Reuters
After Roman Abramovich dismissed club legend Frank Lampard from the Chelsea dugout this week, Chelsea fans have voiced their disapproval as Thomas Tuchel becomes the THIRTEENTH permanent boss of the Russian billionaire's reign.

Abramovich moved to remove Lampard from the Chelsea head coach position on Monday after a spell of poor form which saw the Blues lose five of their last eight Premier League games, replacing the club's all-time top goalscorer with German coach Thomas Tuchel.

Also on rt.com Growing rift between Frank Lampard and Marina Granovskaia hastened Chelsea manager’s abrupt exit – reports

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager will take charge of his first assignment at home to Wolves on Wednesday evening, but just hours before kick-off a selection of Chelsea fans have made known their disapproval at the ever-constant managerial merry-go-round which has provided significant tumult at the club in recent seasons.

Supporters demonstrated outside the club's Bovril Gate entrance early Wednesday, displaying a banner which read "The circus continues" as well as discharging blue flares outside Stamford Bridge as Tuchel plots to elevate the Blues' from their mid-table position in the Premier League - some eleven points behind pace-setters Manchester City.

And as the image increases steam online, Chelsea fans have signalled mixed reactions to the decision to sever ties with one of their most legendary figures.

"So true, God bless Frank," wrote one fan in response, while another said that the criticism of the Chelsea hierarchy was "spot on."

"Our best ever player was still manager whilst the club were recruiting another manager, wasn't able to say goodbye to players and staff, experienced players making younger players feel uncomfortable, could go on," that same supporter elaborated.

Another wrote that "the connection isn't the same" between the club and its supporters after the ruthless decision to remove Lampard from his role.

The reaction certainly wasn't unanimous, however. Chelsea spent more than £200 million on a galaxy of summer imports but to date the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have yet to repay the significant faith placed in them by Lampard and the club.

"Circumstances gave Lampard the job at that point and he should be grateful for it. Maybe in the future his time will come and maybe he will stay longer. We move," one fan added.

German boss Tuchel was the chosen candidate to replace Lampard, with suggestions that he was selected for the role in part to help acclimatize both Werner and Havertz into being productive members of the Chelsea first team squad.

Also on rt.com Tuchel’s to-do list: From reviving misfiring Germans to avoiding political strife... incoming Chelsea boss has much on his plate

But with the clock ticking ever-nearer to the end of the current campaign, Tuchel - who has handed an 18 month contract - will be expected to hit the ground running.

And if Tuchel, one of the most highly-rated young coaches in Europe, doesn't? Then questions will be surely be asked if the problems which are stifling Chelsea's progress on the pitch are down to the man on the sidelines or the collection of executives who sit on the Chelsea board. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies