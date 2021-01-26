 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian jockey dies from injuries after horrific fall from racehorse

26 Jan, 2021 17:01
© Instagram / pronosticiippica
A horse-racing competition at San Rossore in Pisa, Italy, was marred by tragedy after a 22-year-old jockey died from injuries sustained during a terrible fall from his horse.

The shocking incident occurred last week, when Pietro Alberto Brocca fell heavily from his horse during the race.

The horse, named Ziupascale, suddenly tripped over, sending the rider flying to the ground.

Brocca, who was reported to be unconscious on the track, received severe head injuries and several fractures. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away three days later.

"We are all disheartened and speechless for the passing of Pietro Alberto Brocca, close to his family and all his friends in pain," San Rossore Racecourse said in a statement.  

During his professional career Brocca took part in 61 races, winning 11 of them.

