Italian jockey dies from injuries after horrific fall from racehorse

A horse-racing competition at San Rossore in Pisa, Italy, was marred by tragedy after a 22-year-old jockey died from injuries sustained during a terrible fall from his horse.

The shocking incident occurred last week, when Pietro Alberto Brocca fell heavily from his horse during the race.

The horse, named Ziupascale, suddenly tripped over, sending the rider flying to the ground.

Brocca, who was reported to be unconscious on the track, received severe head injuries and several fractures. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away three days later.

"We are all disheartened and speechless for the passing of Pietro Alberto Brocca, close to his family and all his friends in pain," San Rossore Racecourse said in a statement.

During his professional career Brocca took part in 61 races, winning 11 of them.