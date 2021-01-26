Russian NHL star Artemi Panarin and his wife robbed during vacation in Mexico

New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin and his wife Alisa Znarok were enjoying a vacation in Mexico before the start of NHL season when their trip was marred by a theft.

Znarok shared photos and videos from their recent holiday, and revealed that their belongings had been stolen from a hotel room.

“We stayed at a Mexican hotel BeTulum where we were robbed. An earring and a credit card were stolen right from our safe.

“The card was later used in [an]other city,” she wrote while answering questions from her followers on Instagram.

The NHL star’s wife, who is the daughter of former Russian ice hockey team coach Oleg Znarok, said that they had visited the Mexican city of Tulum to rest before the start of the new season.

Panarin and Znarok got married last summer without a big wedding ceremony, which they are planning to arrange right after Covid-19 restrictions are removed.

This season, Panarin has played five games for the Rangers, scoring two goals and making four assists.