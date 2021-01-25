OFFICIAL: Chelsea SACK Frank Lampard after dismal run of form as Abramovich set to appoint Tuchel

Chelseas have sacked manager and club legend Frank Lampard after a dismal run of form which has seen the Blues record just one league victory in 2021 as the London club languish down in 9th in the Premier League table.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Chelsea's win over Luton Town in the FA Cup, but just one win in the league in 2021 has seen them slip down the table and it seems a recent 2-0 defeat to league rivals Leicester was the final blow for Lampard's tenure.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

Announcing the decision, Chelsea included a message from owner Roman Abramovich which read: "This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Abramovich had backed Lampard heavily in the transfer market having splashed out $300 million on big money signings in the summer, including German strike duo Tim Werner and Kai Havertz, Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, and defender Ben Chilwell.

But the Werner and Havertz partnership has somewhat faltered this term, yielding only 5 goals all season, and has served as a marker for Chelsea's form this season.

Also on rt.com 'The Bank of Roman': Chelsea look SAFE from breach of money rules despite HUGE spending – as Abramovich coughs up $329mn in a YEAR

The pressure was already on an under fire Lampard who had gathered detractors throughout his tenure as manager since taking the Chelsea hotseat in 2019.

A club legend at Stamford Bridge, Lampard made it to the FA Cup final last year, but his side were beaten by London rivals Arsenal 2-1 despite taking the lead after 5 minutes through Christian Pulisic.

The 42-year-old replaced Italian Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019, who was himself sacked after winning that year's Europa League.

Lampard joined from Championship club Derby, with whom he reached the playoffs but ultimately failed to gain promotion and arrived with question marks over whether he had the required experience for the job.

Thomas Tuchel, the former PSG manager, will reportedly take over from Lampard.

Lampard is considered among the greatest players to have played for Chelsea having won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.