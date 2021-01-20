Kazakh tennis star Putintseva asked to stop ‘feeding the mouse’ after second incident in Australian Open hotel lockdown (VIDEO)

Tennis ace Yulia Putintseva, who complained about her Melbourne quarantine conditions after again filming a mouse in her room, has been told not to feed the unwelcome guest by a local police boss ahead of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old is among 72 players to be locked in the hotel for a strict 14-day quarantine.

She has lashed out at Australian Open organizers for imposing Covid-19 requirements that prohibit players even from leaving their rooms.

In a series of social media posts, the world number 28 has talked about the ordeal of being kept inside for two weeks with no opportunity to go outside and train.

One of her videos has also had a bombshell effect after she complained about her living conditions and filmed a mouse running around the room.

“Been trying to change the room for two hours already,” she wrote. “And no-one came to help due to the quarantine situation.”

Despite the player’s efforts, her unfortunate hotel adventures didn’t end on a positive note, as she had another unexpected encounter with a mouse in her new room.

“Different room, same story: wanted to go to sleep but noooope,” Putintseva said.

“Cool - now the reception told me the hotel is full and that they can't help. It's a joke.”

She was widely supported online, with many calling the situation “unacceptable” and praising Putintseva for her confidence in speaking out about the intolerable quarantine conditions.

Victoria’s police minister, Lisa Neville, was not among those showing sympathy for the Kazakh athlete, suggesting she must have been feeding the mouse.

“We’ve had the hotel pest-controlled this week and I think there may have been some feeding going on of the mouse,” Neville said on Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure these rooms don’t have mice... I’d encourage them to minimize interaction with the mice and we will keep doing pest control if we need to.”

On Tuesday, Putintseva posted a protest from her hotel room, saying that players “need fresh air to breathe” and fuming over the strict quarantine rules implemented to prevent Covid cases among Australian Open participants.