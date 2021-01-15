 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Winging it: Ukrainian tennis star Yastremska is seen dancing on flight to Australian Open despite provisional suspension (VIDEO)

15 Jan, 2021 17:14
Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska is on her way to the Australian Open © Twitter / RaquetaSport | © Angelo Carconi / Reuters
Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has caused controversy after being filmed dancing on board a chartered flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open - despite being provisionally suspended for a doping offense.

The world number 29 failed an out-of-competition doping test in November after a prohibited substance, mesterolone metabolite, was detected in her urine sample.

She was charged with an anti-doping rule violation, with her provisional suspension coming into force on January 7.

Despite having a provisional doping ban, Yastremska boarded one of 18 charter planes funded by Tennis Australia, sparking angry reactions from fans who argued she shouldn’t have been allowed to travel to Melbourne.

Yastremska was spotted on Svetlana Kuznetsova’s Instagram story as the two-time Grand Slam winner made several videos during her flight to Australia.

The Ukrainian ace could be seen dancing shortly before take-off, with Kuznetsova - going maskless in the video - predicting that “this going to be a funny flight.”

There has been no official confirmation that the 20-year-old will be allowed to participate in the upcoming Grand Slam.

Yastremska could be cleared to play at the tournament should she succesfully apply for her provisional suspension to be lifted.

