 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘This is about white supremacy’: Football star Megan Rapinoe hits out as she accuses Donald Trump of inciting US Capitol violence

13 Jan, 2021 12:39
Get short URL
‘This is about white supremacy’: Football star Megan Rapinoe hits out as she accuses Donald Trump of inciting US Capitol violence
U.S. President Donald Trump © REUTERS / Carlos Barria | Megan Rapinoe © REUTERS / Kelvin Kuo
US football star Megan Rapinoe has used her return to the national team after a lengthy break caused by the pandemic to lash out at outgoing president Donald Trump, claiming that he was responsible for the violence at the Capitol.

Rapinoe, who hasn’t played since March, again took aim at Trump as she returned to the US national squad ahead of friendly games against Colombia later this month.

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner answered questions about her political stance and affiliations on a Zoom call with journalists direct from the training camp in Florida, accusing the president of "incitement of insurrection" after he'd given an emotional speech before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

It’s just striking how horrible it was and how insane it was,” she said.

A white supremacist mob is nothing new to America, as people of color, black and brown, know very well.

"All the calls for unity moving forward obviously cannot come without justice. If we don’t punish this and investigate this to the fullest extent, it only encourages more of this to happen.”

This is about white supremacy. It’s all out in the open and all stripped bare. Obviously, this is a huge stain on the country."

Rapinoe has a long history of clashing with Trump - most famously during the 2019 FIFA World Cup, when the US head of state told her to "win first before she talks” in response to her promise not to accept an invitation to visit the White House.

The spat escalated after the team’s record-breaking victory at the tournament, with the forward criticizing Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign, saying that he “needs to do better for everyone.”

In 2016, Rapinoe followed Colin Kaepernick’s trend and took a knee during the playing of national anthem, with her actions resulting in a ban imposed by US Soccer.

The organization later revised its policy, allowing players to peacefully protest during pre-match ceremonies.

Also on rt.com 'That's NOT how freedom works': Football star Rapinoe accuses 'a LOT of white people' of being SNOWFLAKES over her BLM protests
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies