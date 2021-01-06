Go west: Mesut Ozil could be set for MLS switch with Arsenal misfit reportedly in talks with DC United

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil could finally be heading out of London, with the former Germany international playmaker currently said to be in negotiations with Major League Soccer club DC United, according to reports.

Football.London broke the news that frozen-out midfielder Ozil, who has previously remained steadfast in his attempt to remain at the Emirates and fight his way back into the team, is currently working on a potential deal with the Washington DC club, who are thought to have offered the 32-year-old an "attractive" deal to lure him across the Atlantic to the MLS.

Also on rt.com 'He is an artist': Arsene Wenger offers advice to Mikel Arteta on how to handle 'sensitive' Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil

Ozil's time at the Emirates has been a turbulent one, with the player marked out by some sections of the Arsenal support as being lazy and uncommitted to the club's cause.

Others have viewed him as a scapegoat for the club's recent lack of successes, with his huge price tag and contract weighing around his neck like a millstone as he labors away in the reserves.

Throughout his time at Arsenal, Ozil has maintained that he has wanted to stay at the club. But now, following the leak of his talks with DC United, the German star looks ready to finally move on.

The news may come as a relief to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is desperate to strengthen his squad to help stave off a shock relegation battle this season.

Also on rt.com ‘You've been FINISHED’: Arsenal outcast Ozil sends fans into hysteria by slamming TV host Morgan during team's Premier League game

Speaking to reporters about his plans for the January transfer window, the Spanish boss alluded to potential incomings and departures that fell through during the summer window, but now may become a reality this month.

"Well, we have a large squad. We knew that," he said.

"A lot of things that should have happened in the summer, we could not accomplish them for different reasons.

"There are a lot of players that are going to go on loan. They are going to leave."