Ex-NBA champ denies drugs drove ‘Black Jesus’ film after accusing model ex of holding his social media passwords ‘hostage’ (VIDEO)

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom has shunned speculation that he has relapsed on drugs after posting footage of his alter ego "Black Jesus" character, having previously claimed that his ex-girlfriend had "stolen" his social media passwords.

Two-time NBA champion Odom, 41, has moved to ease concerns that he may have been in the midst of a drugs bender after appearing shirtless and wearing a long black wig in an Instagram video in which he "turned water into wine".

The former Los Angeles Lakers player chastized sections of his online following for their concerns, saying that the video was intended to promote his Twitch streaming account and that the stunt was little more than a way to have some fun and keep himself entertained during throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lighten up, damn," he wrote on Instagram in response to fan concerns.

"I can’t have fun without being accused of being high or out my mind?

"If you know me you know I play all day. Life is too short to stay so serious, Covid taught us that.

"Black Jesus is just my alter ego and I am just trying to bless y’all in 2K and Madden on Twitch."

Odom, who was once married to US socialite Khloe Kardashian, has previously fought against drug addiction and came close to losing his life during a 2015 incident at a brothel in Nevada after which he sought treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

This isn't the first instance of Odom hitting the headlines for social media hijinks recently after he claimed last week that his ex-fiancee, Sabrina Parr, had "stolen" passwords to his various social media accounts.

He wrote online: "My social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for Instagram and Twitter."

Parr has denied any wrongdoing but Odom later doubled down on his claims and alleged that Parr had taken part in a months-long campaign to spy on his social media activity.

"You have hacked my social media every few months," Odom claimed in an open message to Parr.

"Your receipts are no good - that’s from a year ago. I’ve recently begged you to release my password.

"I can only post using the phone you set up — you don’t want me to expose you. So stop. Give me my password and my passport.

"I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best."