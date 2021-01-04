 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Anything you can do: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo beats Pele’s official goalscoring tally to move into second in all-time list

4 Jan, 2021 11:13
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo (left) has surpassed Pele's goals record while playing for Juventus © Massimo Pinca / Reuters | © Reuters
A double in Juventus's 4-1 Serie A win against Udinese on Sunday saw Cristiano Ronaldo surge past Brazil icon Pele in the all-time goalscoring ranks, making the Portugal captain the second highest marksman in football history.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a sweetly-struck effort from an Aaron Ramsey pass before setting up a second for Federico Chiesa just after half-time.

The striker's second goal, steered past Juan Musso with 20 minutes remaining, was the 35-year-old's 14th in just 11 league games so far this season - and the  758th of his career, moving him one strike ahead of football legend Pele.

Pele scored 757 goals in a career with Santos, NY Cosmos and Brazil, with Ronaldo's exploits for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus now standing him in second-place in the all-time rankings behind Austrian-Czech player Josef Biscan, who is thought to have scored at least 805 times between 1931 and 1955.

There is, however, some debate as to Biscan's truly tally of career goals, with some suggesting that he recorded 759 - meaning that Ronaldo would currently remain just one goal behind the record ahead of games with AC Milan and Sassuolo this week.

As for Ronaldo's impressive array of career strikes, more than half of them came in his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in the famous white strip of Real Madrid.

Ronaldo broke Pele's record just days after Lionel Messi surpassed the Brazilian's mammoth total for a single club, when his 644th goal for Barcelona late last year inched him past Pele's generally-accepted number of goals for Santos.

The Brazilian club have questioned the figures and said that Pele's goals in friendly matches should also be included - something which would greatly increase his career tally.

Messi, meanwhile, sits sixth in the all-time goalscoring rankings with 711 goals - nine behind Germany's Gerd Muller. 

And it seems somewhat appropriate that Ronaldo and Messi, the two standout players of their or practically any other generation, are duelling for all-time records and rubbing shoulders with some of the game's legendary names in the process.

