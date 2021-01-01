Colby Covington sets sights on Jorge Masvidal as he issues CHILLING ‘body bag’ threat to UFC's BMF champion

After a year that only saw him fight once in the octagon, UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington plans a big year in 2021, starting with a grudge match victory over his former friend and training partner.

Covington and Jorge Masvidal were both colleagues at Florida's American Top Team gym, but over the course of the last couple of years the pair have become embroiled in a bitter feud that looks set to be settled inside the octagon.

UFC president Dana White said earlier this week that a welterweight clash between former interim champ Covington and BMF champ Masvidal is "the fight we want, too" as he revealed plans were afoot to match the pair later this year.

And it seems it's a clash that Covington is very much in favor of, too.

In his first Instagram post of 2021, "Chaos" shared his thoughts on his 2020 and his plans for the year ahead.

Accompanying a photo of him finishing former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last year, Covington posted, "2020 I put Woodley on a stretcher. 2021 I put Street Judas in a body bag. #HappyNewYear"

"Street Judas" is Covington's pet name for Masvidal, who has been labeled "Street Jesus" by fans in a nod to his old streetfighting days.

But it seems Covington plans on facing his old friend inside the cage and delivering another smackdown as he looks to position himself for another shot at the UFC welterweight title later in the year.