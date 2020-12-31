Not bad for a year's work: Robert Lewandowski shows off 12 TROPHIES after Bayern striker's stellar year in 2020

2020 may have been a tough year for most, but one man who thrived during a rollercoaster 12 months is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who picked up a truckload of trophies in a remarkable year for the Polish hitman.

To celebrate, the 32-year-old striker took an end-of-year photo with a difference as he shared a snap of himself lying in bed with a dozen trophies he picked up along the way in 2020.

Topping the list of his 2020 honors was the UEFA Champions League trophy and the UEFA Super Cup, while the Bundesliga star also featured his domestic titles won with Bayern, including the Bundesliga trophy and Bundesliga top scorer trophies, as well as the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup.

Lewandowski also showed off a host of personal honors picked up for his performances over the last year, including UEFA Men's Player of the Year, FIFA Best Men's Player, UEFA Champions League Player of the Season, Bundesliga Player of the season, plus the Globe Soccer Player of the Year and Tuttosport Golden Player awards.

Alongside the photo, Lewandowski posted, "Woke up like this – version upgraded."

The comment was a reference to an Instagram pic he posted back in August showing him lying in bed alongside the Champions League trophy. That pic carried the same "Woke up like this" caption.

In all, Lewandowski picked up more than 25 awards over the course of the year, with his brilliant goalscoring tally of 45 goals from 40 games played in 2020 puts him at the top of the goalscoring charts for the calendar year with the Polish striker outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo by four goals and 10 goals clear of third-placed Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The big question now is, after such a huge year in 2020 how will Lewandowski possibly top his performance in 2021?

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI IN 2020

TEAM HONORS

Bundesliga winner 2019-20

DFB-Pokal winner 2019-20

DFL-Supercup winner 2019-20

UEFA Champions League winner 2019-20

UEFA Super Cup winner 2020

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

The Best FIFA Men's Player 2020

UEFA Men's Player of the Year 2019-20

FIFA FIFPro World 11 2020

Bundesliga Player of the Season 2019-20

Bundesliga Top Scorer 2019-20

Bundesliga Team of the Season 2019-20

Bundesliga Player of the Month October 2020

DFB-Pokal top scorer 2019-20

UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2019-20

UEFA Champions League Most Assists 2019-20

UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season 2019-20

UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season 2019-20

VDV Team of the Season 2019-20

VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season 2019-20

Bayern Munich Player of the Season 2019-20

Footballer of the Year in Germany 2020

FourFourTwo Player of the Year 2020

World Soccer Player of the Year 2020

Kicker Bundesliga Team of the Season 2019-20

Globe Soccer Best Player of the Year 2020

Tuttosport Golden Player 2020

ESM Team of the Year 2019–20

IFFHS Men's World Team 2020

Goal 50 2019–20