‘A great honor’: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Century at Globe Soccer gala, passes World’s Best Player gong to Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned ‘Player of the Century 2001-2020’ at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday, but the evergreen Portugal striker handed his award for World's Best Player to Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowksi.

Ronaldo, a six-time winner of the ‘Best Player of the Year’ award at the annual ceremony, lost out in the category to Bayern Munich’s Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski on this occasion, but the Portuguese star didn’t leave the event empty-handed.

He was accorded the somewhat oddly titled honor of ‘Player of the Century 2001-2020’ at the event, held in the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

Some online commenters were quick to point out that Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s chief rival for much of his career, has won the ‘Best Player’ award only once, back in 2015. By contrast, he has won six Ballon d’Or titles.

🏆 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the ⁣PLAYER OF THE CENTURY⁣ 2001-2020⁣ Globe Soccer Award, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum — Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight’s gala pic.twitter.com/DK3B3My5t6 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) December 27, 2020

Ronaldo was joined at the gala by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, along with the likes of Gerard Pique, Robert Lewandowski, and British boxer Amir Khan.

Ronaldo balked at the public vote, which had again declared him the ‘World’s Best Player’, and instead passed on the award to Lewandowski, who has enjoyed tremendous success with European champions Bayern Munich this year.

The Portugal icon wasn’t quite so humble when discussing his Player of the Century gong.

“It is an exceptionalachievement,” he said. “It gives me the motivation to move forward.

“To be named the best is a great honor. I hope that this [pandemic] situation is over next year and that we can have more fun. I hope to still be able to play for more years.”

Don’t worry, Ronnie – we expect there will be the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to look forward to when you do finally call time on your career.