‘I looked like a brothel owner’: Kazakh volleyball beauty shares frustration with fans after revealing ‘worst shoot of my life’

Ex-Kazakh volleyball player Kristina Karapetyan has complained that she was portrayed as a “brothel owner” in a new photo session, labeling it the worst “shoot of her life" and sharing her anger while inviting fans to share snaps.

The 28-year-old brunette said she was deeply disappointed by the glossy pictures, which she had expected to portray her as an empress rather than, as she put it, a brothel hostess.

The former athlete turned fitness instructor regretted having paid 40,000 tenge ($95) for a shoot that fell short of her expectations.

Karapetyan laughed off the situation, however, as she asked her Instagram following of more than 53,000 to vote for the "ugliest snap", sharing several photos with them.

“I wanted to be an empress but I look like a brothel owner,” she seethed. “This is the worst photo session of my life.

"There is only one pic from the set that I really like - the one where I turned my back to the camera. Neither the image nor makeup paid off.”

“The contest for the ugliest snap is open. Please vote, friends,” she added.

Karapetyan was born in Chita and even represented Russia at junior level before moving to Kazakhstan where she acquired her new citizenship.

She played for Irtysh Kazchrome and even competed for Kazakhstan at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship before retiring from sport in 2020.

The 6ft 2in stunner is active on social media, using the platform to promote her fitness services, as well as health food companies and cosmetic brands.