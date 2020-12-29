Another spike? Premier League reports WORST WEEK of positive COVID-19 tests as English top flight suffers during holiday season

The Premier League is facing the toughest test of its COVID-19 protocols yet following the news that the league set a new record for weekly positive tests this season.

Eighteen people tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Dec. 21-27, a figure that represents the highest weekly number reported by the league since they instituted testing upon their return to action. The testing pool covers 1,479 players and staff.

Since the start of the season, 131 people have tested positive through 17 rounds of testing. No names have been released by the leagues, but rules state that those who tested positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days.

The rise in cases contributed to the postponement of Monday night's clash between Everton and Manchester City, with City reporting increased cases at their facility, including striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.

Also on rt.com Toffees want answers: Everton demand ‘full disclosure’ from Premier League after pivotal Manchester City match was postponed

The rising issue of positive tests means City's upcoming match at Chelsea on Sunday is now doubtful, while the club has also closed its training ground as a precaution.

The postponement followed the enforced rescheduling of Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United clash earlier this month, while struggling Arsenal reported the quarantining of Brazilian defender Gabriel after a positive test, meaning he'll miss both of the Gunners' next two matches.

The U.K. is struggling to cope with the coronavirus, with a new strain of the virus causing increased cases across the country. To date, more than 2.3 million cases and 71,000 deaths have been confirmed in the U.K., with foreign governments banning incoming travelers from the country as a result of their high infection rate.