OFF: Everton vs Manchester City in Premier League axed at four hours' notice as Guardiola's side see FIVE positive Covid-19 tests

Monday evening's Premier League fixture between Everton and Manchester City has become the latest sporting event to hit the coronavirus scrapheap after five of Pep Guardiola's squad tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

Guardiola's side were due to travel to Goodison Park for Monday evening's fixture with Carlo Ancelotti's in-form Everton but the club released a statement to confirm that the game has been nixed just hours before the game was due to kick off.

The identities of the players or staff have not yet been revealed, but the club confirmed the outbreak and the cancelation of the game in a statement released late Monday afternoon.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that this evening’s Premier League fixture at Everton has been postponed," the statement reads.

Man City's fixture at Everton, due to be played at 20:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meetingFull statement: https://t.co/1acm2JUr69#EVEMCIpic.twitter.com/IoFWEPdkC2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2020

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.

"Everyone at the Club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

MORE TO FOLLOW