‘F*ck Covid’: Ill golf ace Norman slams skeptics & praises ‘blessed’ vaccines in message from hospital bed as he is admitted again

Golf great Greg Norman has told his vast fanbase that Covid-19 has "kicked the cr*p" out of him after he was isolated from a PGA event, praising doctors and vaccine makers from his hospital bed where he is being treated again.

The former world number one posted another emotional message as he received more treatment on a unit in Florida, describing his ordeal with the virus as a "saga" since he admitted himself to an emergency ward for a chest x-ray and blood tests.

65-year-old Norman spent Christmas Day in hospital, frustratedly writing "f*ck Covid" on Instagram before briefly returning home as part of what he believed was an end to his nightmare.

He revealed that he was on "the path to full recovery" and hoping to leave hospital within hours as he praised the "incredible dedication and professionalism" of nursing staff in his latest announcement.

"Please take this very, very seriously," Norman warned his Instagram following of more than 192,000, accompanying his pleading post with a photo of himself connected to a drip in the hospital.

"If you get it, the variations and intensity of symptoms varies from person to person. I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the cr*p out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time. Fever, muscles that just did not want to work.

"Yesterday, walking my dog, Apollo, my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue. Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. At times, I was struggling with my memory of names and things. Then there is irritation."

The revered veteran also hit out at virus skeptics who have questioned the threat and spread of Covid-19.

"For those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions," he said. "I would not want anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus.

"So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family, friends, co-workers and other people around.

"I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed. Also, the world is blessed that science has acted and performed like never before in getting vaccines for all to eventually receive. Thank you to those people.

"We need to great our world back in healthy harmony so we can get healthy economically and prosperously with millions and millions of people getting their lives back.

"God bless those infected and who may fall unwittingly to this virus. My prayers and thoughts go out to you all. Once out of here today, I am back to quarantine."