Ex-Russia captain cops 100-hour service order for referee attack as lawyer reveals plan to auction trainers from crime for charity

The trial over a vicious attack on a referee by Roman Shirokov, who was said to have pleaded near-poverty as part of the hearing, has ended with an offer to auction the trainers the ex-Russia captain wore during the altercation.

Shirokov had been facing restricted freedom for almost two years after his violent attack on referee Nikita Danchenkov in August, when the two-time Russian Premier League winner punched the official before kicking him in the head as he lay on the floor.

Danchenkov was hospitalized, later filing an initial lawsuit of 500,000 rubles ($6,740) that has resulted in a punishment of 100 hours' compulsory work and a 100,000-ruble ($1,348) sanction for the disgraced former international.

"Shirokov presented documents that he had begun to work for 50,000 rubles [$674] a month," a lawyer for Danchenkov, Alexander Dobrovinsky, was quoted as saying by Sport24.

Here's what former Russia star Roman Shirokov did to a referee in the yesterday's amateur league match after not being awarded a penalty he thought he earned. pic.twitter.com/tkSGHVBNo0 — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) August 11, 2020

"Given that his family, he claims, is eight people with him, he is on the verge of poverty.

"At the same time, he has the biggest mansion in the Istra district, several foreign cars and so on. Therefore, the court will decide what interim measures to take."

Another representative for Danchenkov, Alexander Ostrovsky, was said to have claimed that Shirokov's letter was fake and had been written for him by lawyer Vadim Lyalin, who appeared to be shown holding up a pair of trainers worn by Shirokov during the incident while reportedly pledging to sell them for good causes following the verdict.

“We will look for auction organizers who want to do this," he was quoted as saying. "We want to transfer the proceeds from the sale to children from disadvantaged and needy families for the new year.

"I think this is a good end...I hope the public will support us in this. These are the shoes that Roman was in [at the time].

"Considering that the claim amount of 100 thousand rubles was [decided] by the court, we will start [the price at] 100,000. If there are no bids, I will buy them myself and I will give money from our family to the children."

Shirokov was said to have repeatedly attempted to contact Danchenkov during the trial without success.

"Material compensation does not interest me at all," said the referee. "This is a matter of honor. No matter how famous or rich you are, you cannot do what you want."