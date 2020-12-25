 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sport News

Christmas cracker: Italian tennis ace scores Insta-win with seasonal snap in sexy lingerie (PHOTOS)

25 Dec, 2020 14:01
Christmas cracker: Italian tennis ace scores Insta-win with seasonal snap in sexy lingerie
© Instagram / camila_giorgi_official
Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has given her fans a festive treat with a revealing photo of herself wearing figure-hugging lingerie in a Christmas-greetings post on Instagram.

The 28-year-old is seen lying across a sofa, proudly showing off her long legs and toned body in racy red underwear.

Merry Christmas,” the player captioned the snap, triggering a volley of complimentary comments.

Giorgi, who is ranked 76th by the World Tennis Association, played her last match this season in Linz, Austria, in the middle of November, losing in the second round to Nadia Podoroska. She recorded her best result in Palermo in August, when she reached the semifinal.

The stunning blonde is very active on social media, sharing pictures from her vacations as well as her tennis tournaments and workout practices.

Giorgi shares tips with her 282,000 followers on how to keep your body in shape with the help of regular training sessions – and she certainly sets a good example in that regard.

