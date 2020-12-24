‘Mo is in a good mood’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dismisses speculation Salah is unhappy at Anfield (VIDEO)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down reports that Egyptian forward is unsettled at the club after speculation linking the star to a move to Spain amid claims that he was unhappy.

Salah, 28, said in a recent interview with AS that he was “disappointed” to be overlooked for the captain’s armband in Liverpool’s Champions League game against Midtjylland, with the honor going to young full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah's former Egyptian national teammate Mohamed Aboutrika has claimed that his friend is not happy at Liverpool, while the forward himself recently praised Barcelona and Real Madrid as “top clubs” when asked about the prospect of a move to Spain.

“We never know what is going to happen in the future, but right now I'm focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League again with my club…,” Salah had said.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, every record in the club, but everything's in the hands of the club.”

But Liverpool boss Klopp was quick to stamp out any notion of discontent from the Egyptian star when asked about the situation at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the Reds’ meeting with West Brom on December 27.

“Mo is in a good mood, a good moment and really good shape – that's the most important thing for me,” said the German.

“We did not have pictures [from the training ground] this morning but if we did you would have seen him laughing a lot.

“All the rest is nice for [the media] to write about but, internally, nothing really,” he added.

Salah has been at Liverpool since making the switch from Roma in 2017, and has scored 110 goals in 173 appearances for the club, helping them to the Champions League title in 2019 and a first Premier League title in 30 years last season.

Liverpool head into Sunday’s clash with struggling West Brom top of the Premier League table, four points clear of Leicester City.