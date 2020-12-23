 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘What an idiot!’ Fans slaughter smug motorcycle racer whose early celebrations cost him victory at finish line

23 Dec, 2020 13:18
© Screenshot from Twitter
Brazilian motorcycle racer Andre Verissimo was ridiculed online following a fiasco at the finish when he celebrated too early, eventually coming only third at the Superbike Brazil race.

The racer was leading when he decided to stand on his bike triumphantly raising his hands to celebrate what he thought would be an undisputable win.

However, his dreams to savor the taste of winning were destroyed by two other competitors Osvaldo Filho and Marcelo Skaf, who were racing behind him.

The duo quickly outran the unlucky rider who was vigorously celebrating his ‘victory’, leaving him to finish just third.

The bizarre episode was shared on social media with fans laughing off the ridiculous finish saying that one had to be ‘an idiot’ to lose the race in such a stupid way.

What an idiot,” one user wrote.

Such mistakes often occur in different categories of motorsport. And there will always be some more,” another person added.

Sometimes there are no doubts about how to define these situations: too confident? no ... a player? no ... IMBECILE yeah !!! Not only because of everything first, but because doing that is IMBECILE. The end,” one more comment read.

