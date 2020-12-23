‘No one will ever beat this record’: Messi strikes to surpass Pele in all-time scoring charts for single club

Lionel Messi surpassed Brazilian icon Pele as the Argentine netted his 644th goal for Barcelona in their win over Real Valladolid, moving him into the outright lead for the most goals ever scored for a single club.

Messi produced a superb performance as he struck Barcelona’s third goal in a 3-0 win on Tuesday night, slotting past Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip to move himself ahead of Pele in the tally for the most goals with a single team.

Messi is now one ahead of the Brazilian legend, who scored 643 goals for Santos in his homeland between 1956 and 1974.

Messi also assisted Barcelona’s first goal on Tuesday when his cross was headed in by Clement Lenglet, and the Argentine had a hand in his team’s second, which was finished Martin Braithwaite.

Messi could have added to his own tally in injury time, but saw his effort hit the post.

Afterwards the record-breaking number 10 – who scored his first goal for Barca back in 2005 – issued a message thanking all those who have supported him on his way to achieving his latest remarkable milestone.

“When I started playing football, I didn’t expect to break a record like this, especially since it’s Pele,” Messi wrote to his 172 million followers on Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me all of these years, my teammates, my family, my friends and everyone who has supported me.”

There was gushing praise for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner on social media, with former Barcelona and England star Gary Lineker among those asserting that Messi’s record tally will never be surpassed.

Lionel Messi: 644 Barcelona goalsPele: 643 Santos goalsNo one has scored more goals for a single club than Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/99z4m9tJAS — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2020

Lionel Messi has scored his 644th goal for @FCBarcelona. He’s beaten @Pele’s record of most goals scored at a single club. This is a record that no one thought would ever be beaten. It will never be beaten again. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020

To beat Messi’s 644 goal record, someone will have to score an average of 43 goals a season for 15 years....for one club. 🤯 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2020

Barcelona’s win on Tuesday moved Ronald Koeman’s men up to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Atletico Madrid, who earlier in the day beat high-flying Real Sociedad.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, who are three points behind their city rivals in second place, play Granada at home on Wednesday.

Barcelona are next in action on Tuesday December 29 against Eibar, with Messi reportedly heading home to Argentina in the meantime for a mini festive break.

Messi admitted this week that the transfer saga which saw him come as close as ever to quitting Barcelona during the summer had taken a toll on his form at the start of the season, but that he was now fully focused.

Nonetheless, speculation will continue as to whether this is the last season we see Messi in Barcelona colors, with the 33-year-old star free to talk to potential suitors from January ahead of the expiration of his current contract in the summer.

Tuesday night’s evidence showed that Messi is close to recapturing some of his best form as he notched his 10th goal in 18 appearances this season for the Nou Camp giants, who are now unbeaten in four games in La Liga.