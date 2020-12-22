Return to 'Fight Island': Dana White CONFIRMS January return to Abu Dhabi with HUGE triple-header fight week

The UFC's worst-kept secret is now out, with UFC president Dana White confirming that the promotion is set to return to Abu Dhabi for a spectacular triple-header of events in January, 2021.

The UFC will kick off the new year with three events in the space of eight days on "Fight Island," with three huge main event clashes set to kick off the year in style.

White confirmed the news via his Instagram story, where he shared a first look at the UFC's first fight poster of 2021.

Saturday, January 16 will see the UFC kick off the year with a Fight Night card featuring a pivotal featherweight battle between former UFC champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar.

Then, on Wednesday, January 20, the UFC will stage a rare Wednesday night card, with the confirmed headliner seeing British welterweight contender Leon Edwards take on undefeated star Khamzat Chimaev.

A packed week of fights will conclude with fireworks in the UFC's first pay-per-view event of the year, as Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off in a highly-anticipated rematch in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23.

It promises to be a spectacular start to the year, as one of sport's biggest success stories of 2020, "UFC Fight Island" returns to kick things off in 2021.