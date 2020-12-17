UFC star Jon Jones works out in camo gear with GUN strapped to his chest as Dana White says former champ is ‘ready’ for return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is undertaking some unorthodox preparations for a potential return to the octagon, sharing footage of himself working out in full army gear with a gun around his chest.

Jones relinquished his 205lbs title earlier this year amid a bitter pay row with UFC boss Dana White, but the 33-year-old star has signaled he is targeting a return next year to take the heavyweight crown currently held by Stipe Miocic.

Jones' preparations have included combat training of a different kind – which the fighter has shared with his 5.5 million Instagram followers.

In the latest clip – which has amassed more than 375,000 views and has been ‘liked’ by fellow UFC stars including Conor McGregor and Valentina Shevchenko – Jones is seen performing pull-ups in full military gear and with a gun across his chest.

In earlier posts, Jones has shown himself out on night exercises, writing: “Sometimes learning how to fight in different environments is a necessity for growth. Show me your friend I will show you your future. Train with the best.”

On a lighter note, the veteran star recently shared footage of himself dancing at the gym with women's MMA stars Michelle Waterson and Holly Holm, and new arrival from the world of boxing, Claressa Shields.

Despite Jones’ signals that he is readying himself for a step up to heavyweight, UFC boss White recently said the fight he wants to see is Jones versus middleweight ruler Israel Adesanaya.

“Somebody asked me yesterday if you could make one fight in 2021 – that’s the fight that I picked,” White said, also revealing that he had been in touch with Jones about his return.

“Jon Jones and I had the best conversation we’ve ever had about a week ago, and he’s ready,” said the UFC boss.

“He’s ready to come back. His head’s in the right place, and he and I are in a really good place.”

However, should Jones press on with a move to heavyweight, White suggested that he would not jump the line for a title shot, instead saying Cameroonian powerhouse Francis Ngannou should be next up for Miocic.