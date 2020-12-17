Charity gifts stolen from Chelsea star Reece James' car as he served food to needy children

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that Christmas gifts meant for charity were stolen from his car, which was broken into while he was working at a project set up to help needy families.

England international James had offered his time on Wednesday to the Felix Project – a charity that rescues fare that would be otherwise wasted from the food industry and delivers or serves it to people in need.

When the player returned to his car to retrieve the presents, he discovered one of the windows had been smashed.

The 21-year-old shared his frustration on social media, posting photos of his vandalized car and complaining that gifts intended for charity had been stolen.

"Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today, serving meals to the younger generation. Hopefully, we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period.

Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day. What goes around, comes around,” the player wrote.

James’s followers supported the player, praising him for the charity work he frequently undertakes off the pitch.