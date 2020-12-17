 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Charity gifts stolen from Chelsea star Reece James' car as he served food to needy children

17 Dec, 2020 11:50
Get short URL
Charity gifts stolen from Chelsea star Reece James' car as he served food to needy children
Gifts were stolen from Chelsea star Reece James' car. © Instagram @reecejames / Reuters
Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that Christmas gifts meant for charity were stolen from his car, which was broken into while he was working at a project set up to help needy families.

England international James had offered his time on Wednesday to the Felix Project – a charity that rescues fare that would be otherwise wasted from the food industry and delivers or serves it to people in need.

READ MORE: ‘Making something out of nothing’: Man United forward Cavani charged with misconduct over ‘negrito’ social media post

When the player returned to his car to retrieve the presents, he discovered one of the windows had been smashed.

The 21-year-old shared his frustration on social media, posting photos of his vandalized car and complaining that gifts intended for charity had been stolen.

RT
© Instagram / reecejames_official

"Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today, serving meals to the younger generation. Hopefully, we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period.

Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day. What goes around, comes around,” the player wrote.

James’s followers supported the player, praising him for the charity work he frequently undertakes off the pitch.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies