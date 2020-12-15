‘A threat to global sport’: Russian sports minister blasts US Rodchenkov Act for ‘ruining basic principles of Olympic movement’

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has commented on the newly-introduced Rodchenkov Act which allows the criminalization of doping offenders, outlining that it could undermine the global sports system.

The Russian official stressed that the bill puts at risk the existence of independent sports organizations, as it gives the US the unrestricted extra-territorial jurisdiction to prosecute individuals involved in doping offenses.

READ MORE: Trump signs anti-doping ‘Rodchenkov Act’ despite WADA saying it could ‘jeopardize’ partnership & harm whistleblowers

“The Rodchenkov act will negatively impact the entire sports life as well as sports organizations which determine the vector of sports policy, including the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA),” Matytsin said.

“I don’t think it will contribute to consolidation inside the sports world. I would rather avoid politicizing the issue, because it has not been mentioned anywhere that the act specifically targets Russia, despite bearing the name of a Russian person. It poses threat to absolutely all national systems and organizations.

“Actually, they have established the superiority of one country which will decide whether an athlete is guilty or not regardless of where sports competitions take place. This is unacceptable, it ruins the basic principle of Olympic movement which guarantees equal opportunities, equal rights and equal responsibility,” he added.

Also on rt.com ‘If it’s not good enough for the US, why is it fine for the rest of the world?’ WADA slams controversial Rodchenkov bill

On December 5, President Trump signed the Rodchenkov Act which allows the US to impose criminal sanctions on people engaging in doping at international events.

The legislation empowers officials to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, as well as restitution to victims.

WADA hit out at the US for introducing the act accusing American officials of having a double standard approach, as the bill doesn’t cover American professional sports leagues.