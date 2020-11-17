‘If it’s not good enough for the US, why is it fine for the rest of the world?’ WADA slams controversial Rodchenkov bill

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concern about the passing of the Rodchenkov bill by the US Senate, which allows officials to criminally prosecute individuals responsible for doping offences.

The bill was passed on Monday and is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The Act, which will make doping in international sports a crime, will see offenders face fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

“The Act will provide the tools needed to protect clean athletes and hold accountable international doping conspiracies that defraud sport, sponsors and that harm athletes,” said United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart.



WADA hit out at the US, saying that the bill would undermine the global anti-doping scheme.

“WADA, along with a number of governments and sports organizations, has legitimate concerns about the Rodchenkov Act,” the body said.

“In particular, it may lead to overlapping laws in different jurisdictions that will compromise having a single set of rules for all athletes around the world.”

The world anti-doping watchdog also called out US officials for having a double standard approach, as the bill doesn’t cover American professional sports leagues.

“If it is not good enough for American sports, why is it fine for the rest of the world?” WADA asked, referring to the fact that USADA has repeatedly been criticized for conducting few or even no tests on the country’s professional basketball, football and baseball players, relying instead on the leagues to do the testing.

Relations between the US and WADA have drastically deteriorated over the past few months after the body confronted US demands to make reforms and vowed to impose sanctions if America withdraws funding.