Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman to score in P5 college football game, and some woke crusaders STILL don’t know when they’re winning

Rather than being a cause for celebration, Sarah Fuller’s achievement of becoming the first women to score a point in a US Power Five college football game was seized on by eager feminists as a chance to bash men.

After making history at the end of November by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five game, Fuller followed up that accolade by registering her first points for the Vanderbilt Commodores by nailing two extra-point kicks during her team’s 42-17 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Other female footballers have scored points as kickers in college games in previous years, but in their case in Group of Five conferences rather than the more prestigious Power Five.

Saturday’s occasion was saluted far and wide on social media, with one sports account labeling the feat “incredible.”

Incredible 👏Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to score in a Power 5 game.(via @secnetwork) pic.twitter.com/8UkfzRXTjz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

Fuller wasn’t called on for longer-distance kicks during the game, with that duty still falling to male teammate Pierson Cooke – who landed a 39-yard field goal but missed an attempt from 54 yards.

According to interim Vanderbilt coach Todd Fitch, Fuller was given extra-point duties because she had proved “highly accurate” on shorter-range kicking in practice.

Fuller had been drafted into the team at the end of November after a Covid-19 crisis in the camp and is goalkeeper for the college’s women’s soccer team.

But rather than reveling in Fuller's latest accomplishment, some among the online woke brigade clearly didn’t know how to chalk up another victory for their equality agenda, instead using the opportunity to bash any 'jealous' misogynists lurking to talk-down the feat.

The men complained of her squib kick, now they will somehow complain about her extra point (that she made easily) that somehow it wasn’t good enough 🙄. Because “unless she’s getting tackled she’s not a true player” hope your couch is comfy while u watch her make history. — Love, Melissa (@ShopLoveMelissa) December 12, 2020

I'm waiting for all the jealous dudes to tell us how bad she is compared to a man. As they sit at home, playing madden and telling their friends "I could do that better than her". — Johan (@jnbroncostakes) December 12, 2020

Win or lose, it seems they could not resist the opportunity to fixate on the negatives, just had been the case when Fuller made her debut on November 28.

On that occasion, too, the male-bashing feedback even outweighed much of the praise for Fuller.

incase anyone was wondering what it is like to be a woman in sports pic.twitter.com/2pnsynFOXj — emily spada (@emilyspada_) November 28, 2020

After Saturday's kicks, some observers did indeed question why Fuller was being used when the team already had two active male kickers on the roster in the form of Cooke and Wes Farley, putting it down as a stunt to appease “woke” warriors.

@VandyFootball has a kicker on their roster, they did this for woke crowd. Bad day @NCAAFootball — GG (@CaliG89) December 12, 2020

It’s a kick of a ball nothing incredible about it. Women have been able to kick balls all throughout history. Incredible would be her playing actual football at any other position besides the kicking game. — Ryan (@Dirt_Trailz) December 12, 2020

Other observers pointed out that "overhyping" the kicks could serve to diminish and demean Fuller's achievement.

I think it's cool Sarah Fuller is playing, but overhyping this is a mistake. She made the roster on a low-end Power5 school and can barely make it over the cross bar on a short kick. Saying that this is "incredible" actually diminishes her real victory. 1/ — Sean Ignatious Connery (@saarbrisus) December 13, 2020

Sarah Fuller was presented with a rare opportunity and took it: the team was terrible, needed a competent kicker, and she can consistently put the ball where it needs to to. Making this more about her being an "incredible" athlete than about her seizing an opportunity... 2/ — Sean Ignatious Connery (@saarbrisus) December 13, 2020

...actually will send female athletes the wrong message about what it takes to succeed in these kinds of sports. It's not simply about talent and working hard, it's about grabbing opportunities when they present themselves. — Sean Ignatious Connery (@saarbrisus) December 13, 2020

One of the footballs from Fuller’s history-making kicks on Saturday will find a home with the 21-year-old college kicker, with the other going to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fuller was named on the Special Teams Player of the Week for her squib kick during her first appearance for Vanderbilt, earning accusations that she was again the beneficiary of a publicity stunt.

"Equality' means 'equal' and a girl who executed a kick off is not deserving of Special Teams Player of the Week," one fan wrote.

"Imagine being a guy that actually had a career week and not getting the award because she does."