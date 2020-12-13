 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman to score in P5 college football game, and some woke crusaders STILL don’t know when they’re winning

13 Dec, 2020 16:16
Fuller kicked two extra points for Vanderbilt against Tennessee. © Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Rather than being a cause for celebration, Sarah Fuller’s achievement of becoming the first women to score a point in a US Power Five college football game was seized on by eager feminists as a chance to bash men.

After making history at the end of November by becoming the first woman to appear in a Power Five game, Fuller followed up that accolade by registering her first points for the Vanderbilt Commodores by nailing two extra-point kicks during her team’s 42-17 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

Other female footballers have scored points as kickers in college games in previous years, but in their case in Group of Five conferences rather than the more prestigious Power Five.

Saturday’s occasion was saluted far and wide on social media, with one sports account labeling the feat “incredible.”

Fuller wasn’t called on for longer-distance kicks during the game, with that duty still falling to male teammate Pierson Cooke – who landed a 39-yard field goal but missed an attempt from 54 yards.

According to interim Vanderbilt coach Todd Fitch, Fuller was given extra-point duties because she had proved “highly accurate” on shorter-range kicking in practice.  

Fuller had been drafted into the team at the end of November after a Covid-19 crisis in the camp and is goalkeeper for the college’s women’s soccer team.

But rather than reveling in Fuller's latest accomplishment, some among the online woke brigade clearly didn’t know how to chalk up another victory for their equality agenda, instead using the opportunity to bash any 'jealous' misogynists lurking to talk-down the feat.

Win or lose, it seems they could not resist the opportunity to fixate on the negatives, just had been the case when Fuller made her debut on November 28.

On that occasion, too, the male-bashing feedback even outweighed much of the praise for Fuller. 

After Saturday's kicks, some observers did indeed question why Fuller was being used when the team already had two active male kickers on the roster in the form of Cooke and Wes Farley, putting it down as a stunt to appease “woke” warriors.

Other observers pointed out that "overhyping" the kicks could serve to diminish and demean Fuller's achievement. 

One of the footballs from Fuller’s history-making kicks on Saturday will find a home with the 21-year-old college kicker, with the other going to the College Football Hall of Fame.    

Fuller was named on the Special Teams Player of the Week for her squib kick during her first appearance for Vanderbilt, earning accusations that she was again the beneficiary of a publicity stunt. 

"Equality' means 'equal' and a girl who executed a kick off is not deserving of Special Teams Player of the Week," one fan wrote. 

"Imagine being a guy that actually had a career week and not getting the award because she does."

Also on rt.com ‘She looks like a Make-A-Wish sponsor’: Fury as female football ace backed by Hillary Clinton wins award for just one play (VIDEO)

 

