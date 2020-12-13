‘Racist cowards’: Fans and players horrified as Champions League winner and football ace girlfriend cop ‘sickening’ online abuse

Bayern Munich prodigy Alphonso Davies and Paris Saint-Germain star Jordyn Huitema have been barraged with vile racial abuse under an innocent holiday snap on Instagram, leading supporters and players to speak of their shock.

The photogenic pair were bombarded with racist comments under a shot they had shared of themselves posing on a boat in Ibiza, which 19-year-old Huitema affectionately described as a "baecation".

Almost four months after the picture had first been posted, a targeted campaign of poisonous comments appeared based around the colour of Davies's skin, variously calling the defender a "monkey", an "animal" and trumpeting archaic slurs about his ancestry and suitability as a partner and potential father.

Davies has supported the Black Lives Matter campaign this year, joining his Bayern teammates to wear an armband in support of social justice following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality in the US in May.

Totally disgusted to read the comments under the photos of @AlphonsoDavies and @JordynHuitema. No words for that except that you should never listen to people full of hate posting cowardly on social media. We don't give them a chance, love is stronger than hate! #NOTORACISM — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) December 12, 2020

@instagram should be embarrassed for not doing better. Those are extremely racist comments, I’ve reported some and they claim to not have an issue. Just brutal. — Rgelderman (@RGelderman) December 13, 2020

People posting things as disgusting as that deserve legal repercussions. — Mike Forbes (@MikeForbes101) December 12, 2020

Speaking a month later, he told Sky Sports: "It hurts a lot, seeing all these photos of cops killing black males.

"I don't know what to say, it's just a very sensitive topic to talk about right now. All I want to say is that my skin color is not a crime."

Huitema used her Instagram account to take part in the Blackout Tuesday initiative, in which people around the world posted a black square as a symbol against racism.

Unspeakable. What we can do is let Jordyn and Alphonso know that we support them; and hopefully our voices drown out those who have nothing better to do with their lives than spread hate. — Steven Sandor (@stevensandor) December 11, 2020

Disgusting excuses of humans. — Fort McMurray FC Edmonton Supporter (@fc_fort) December 11, 2020

It’s just fear, man. Straight up fear. You know why they’re scared? If they had kids, they’d turn Canada into an unstoppable force in international football. Other countries wouldn’t have a hope in hell! 😂 — J.J. Adams (@TheRealJJAdams) December 11, 2020

She has been dating Davies since around the same time as they were both named Canada Under-17s players of the year in 2017, and the couple are known for their playfully intimate posts to their combined Instagram following of more than 4.2 million.

Shocked readers said the obscenities were further evidence of the work needed to eradicate racism from sport. "It’s crazy, the type of stuff people say and get away with," rued one.

"People filled Jordyn’s Instagram comments with disgusting and racial remarks. It’s 2020 and here we are...still."

So brutal. Two of the nicest, most genuine people you could meet and they are subjected to this. What is wrong with people?? — Robin Bristow 🇨🇦🐶🐶🇮🇸🇿🇦 (@rob_bristow_CA) December 12, 2020

I’m so sorry to read this ! It’s so hurtful but racism exists and these sick people need to be charged. — bigfan (@bigfan44) December 12, 2020

These people are low lives which only attract hate and negativity in their lives. They look for any little bit of information to try and hurt other people but I hope that everyone knows that we don't share these feelings nor will we let these thugs threaten us. — Peter was not an imposter (@TheBarcaShow) December 12, 2020

Another added: "I’m so sorry to read this. It’s so hurtful but racism exists and these sick people need to be charged."

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng said he had been "totally disgusted" by the comments.

"No words for that except that you should never listen to people full of hate posting cowardly on social media," the Germany veteran told his Twitter following of more than 2.5 million.

"We don't give them a chance. Love is stronger than hate!"

Racism in football has been in the headlines again this week after Istanbul Basaksehir players walked off in a Champions League match at PSG over alleged discriminatory comments by a match official.

A row also broke out over the taking of the knee before matches in England and the decision of a section of fans at one match to boo the gesture, leading to the team linking arms in the match that followed and holding up a banner.

Huitema, who had portrayed herself taking a brief break with Davies less than a week after he lifted the Champions League trophy with the Bundesliga giants, did not immediately respond to or disable comments on the post.

"Ignore the toxicity," one of the fans who had added almost half a million likes to the post urged her.

Another said: "F*ck them haters - they can’t handle all this speed."