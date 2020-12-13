 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Spartak Moscow football star arrested on suspicion of involvement in stabbing of family member after ‘fierce argument’ at party

13 Dec, 2020 11:53
Ajax and Netherlands football star Quincy Promes has been arrested by Dutch police on suspicion of a stabbing © David Klein / Reuters
Ajax and Netherlands international Quincy Promes could face a lengthy jail term after being arrested in connection with a stabbing at a party in his homeland in the summer, reportedly leaving a relative with serious knee injuries.

A police spokesman confirmed that Promes, who won a string of awards during his four years with Spartak, had been detained on Sunday morning on suspicion of being involved in the shocking attack in July.

The potential charge of assault leading to serious injury could land the former Russian Premier League top scorer up to four years in prison, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch outlet said that 28-year-old Promes had become embroiled in a "fierce argument" with a relative during a family party in the town of Abcoude in the summer, ending in a stabbing that it claimed could have been even worse had bystanders not intervened.

The nature of the disagreement is not known, with authorities thought to have only made the arrest at this stage because they only first heard of the altercation a month ago.

"An investigation was then started and this morning led to an arrest," explained Jelmer Geerds, of Amsterdam police.

Promes is expected to be held for a maximum of three days before a pre-trial detention can be extended again.

The Champions League star became the most expensive player ever sold by Spartak when he left for Spanish side Sevilla for around $24 million in 2018.

He joined Ajax less than a year later for a fee that could exceed $20 million, scoring in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea in Europe's most prestigious club competition the following season.

Just hours before his arrest, Promes netted his fifth goal of the current campaign as Ajax beat Zwolle 4-0 in the Eredivisie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Dutch giants confirmed that Promes had missed training but did not issue any further immediate comment.

