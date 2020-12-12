Anthony Joshua issues 'PSYCHOPATH' warning to Kubrat Pulev ahead of huge title fight: 'Once a killer, always a killer' (VIDEO)

Kubrat Pulev's attempts to intimidate Anthony Joshua during their final face-off ahead of their heavyweight title clash appear not to have worked, with AJ claiming he's as cool and calm as a "psychopath" ahead of fight night.

The pair are set to meet tonight in London, with Pulev taking the opportunity to try to get inside the English world champion's head during the final face-offs at Friday's weigh-ins.

And now, behind-the-scenes footage has revealed exactly what Pulev was telling Joshua from behind his mask during their lengthy, animated, faceoff.

"Tomorrow will be a good day for me," said Pulev.

"I respect you, my friend. I don’t hate you. But I am a better boxer. I like you, man."

Joshua, who could be seen grinning throughout the exchange, laughed and fist-bumped his opponent, who told him, "I like you, man."

Joshua, for his part, simply replied, "I'll see you tomorrow."

The Brit's unflappable demeanor was explained by the man himself after the exchange, as he described his calm state of mind ahead of fight night.

"Once a killer, always a killer," he said.

"I sleep good. Certain people can’t sleep at night because they’re really tuned up for a fight.

"But I must be a good psychopath because I’m sleeping like a baby. I’m not worried. I do this. I go in and fight every day if I have to.

"If a shot lands and causes a lot of damage I will be looking to take him out. That doesn’t leave someone."