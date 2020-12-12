 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Like father, like daughter': Frank Mir's 17-year-old daughter Bella sends opponent to SLEEP in latest MMA win (VIDEO)

12 Dec, 2020 11:03
Get short URL
'Like father, like daughter': Frank Mir's 17-year-old daughter Bella sends opponent to SLEEP in latest MMA win (VIDEO)
Following in her father's footsteps: Bella Mir © Instagram / @ladymir11
Bella Mir is continuing to follow in her ex-UFC champion father Frank's footsteps as the promising teenager continued the impressive start to her career with a swift submission win on Friday night.

Seventeen-year-old Mir, whose father is known for being one of the sport's most successful submission specialists, much took a page from her dad's book as she needed just two minutes to sink in a rear-naked choke to submit Alma Cespedes in what was just her second professional bout at iKON FF 4 in San Carlos, Mexico.

Mir - who goes by the moniker "Lady" - is now 2-0 in her burgeoning career thus far and comes after she won a unanimous decision in her debut fight in October against Danielle Wynn. 

Much like her father, Bella is known for her dangerous grappling skills and begins her career on the back of an outstanding high school wrestling run at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Frank Mir, who was in his daughter's corner for both of her professional fights to date, told MMA Fighting in October that he began to realize his daughter's potential many years ago when he saw the transformative success that ex-UFC champ Ronda Rousey had in the cage.

"I officially knew I wanted to do it when I saw Ronda fighting and I saw her dominating in the sport," Mir said at the time.

"That just kind of motivated me. If I see another girl do it, I have to do it and I want to do it better."

Also on rt.com 'Beyond proud': UFC legend Frank Mir reacts as 17yo daughter Bella overcomes adversity to win MMA debut
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies