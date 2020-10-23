'Beyond proud': UFC legend Frank Mir reacts as 17yo daughter Bella overcomes adversity to win MMA debut

The apple doesn't appear to fall very far from the tree in the Mir household as Bella Mir, the 17-year-old daughter of UFC legend Frank, was successful in her professional mixed martial arts debut on Thursday.

With her father in her corner, Mir fought fellow debutant Danielle Wynn at an event in Sonora, Mexico and emerged with a unanimous decision (29-28 x3) after three rounds of action after dominating early portions of the fight with her grappling and top control.

Mir came close to securing a finish towards the end of the second round after she once again dominated the grappling and ended the frame by raining down punishing ground and pound which appeared to briefly tempt the referee into calling off the fight before Wynn was mercifully saved by the bell.

Wynn rallied in the third after Mir looked to dig into her father's box of tricks and perform the infamous Mir armbar (ask Tim Sylvia about that one), before Wynn was able to recover and launch some offence of her own.

By the time the final round had elapsed, it was clear that there was one clear victor inside the ring.

"It means so much to me, having my first pro fight and following the footsteps of my dad," she said following her win.

"I think the nerves just got me out of my head a little bit just because it was something different and I didn’t know what to expect, but that second and third round I started to get into it."

Her father Frank also noted the pride he felt for his daughter after her debut win, writing on Twitter that he was impressed by her performance and not just her talent, but her mind also.

"I’m so beyond proud of my daughter Bella," he wrote. "When you’re 17 athletic talent does not always transfer over to mental strength. In fact, it can weaken it. She overcame adversity and now the world knows not only her talent but how strong her mind is."

Frank Mir, 41, is known for being one for being one of just a handful of fighters to have claimed the UFC heavyweight title. He is perhaps best remembered for rivalries with the likes of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Brock Lesnar. He last fought in October of last year where he earned a unanimous decision win of his own against Roy Nelson.

And with the elder Mir's fight career edging closer to its last hurrah, it appears there is someone ready and able to take over the mantle.