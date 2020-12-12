 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
What a KO! British middleweight Nathias Frederick lands MASSIVE left hook at Cage Warriors 118 (VIDEO)

12 Dec, 2020 10:29
Scary knockout power: Cage Warriors middleweight champion Nathias Frederick | © Dolly Clew / Cage Warriors
UK MMA promotion Cage Warriors is renowned for producing fighters that are ready to make their mark in the UFC. And, after his huge KO on Friday night, middleweight champion Nathias Frederick may well be the next to make the jump.

Frederick, who captured the promotion's middleweight title last year, returned to action in the main event of Cage Warriors 118 in London, and delivered one of the biggest knockouts of the year to retain his title.

His fight with challenger Jamie Richardson started well enough, as the heavy-handed champion dropped his man with the first punch of the fight. But after letting his man back to the feet, the champion started to experience problems.

Bizarrely, Frederick struggled to keep his feet during the first two rounds as he skidded and slid across the canvas. It meant he couldn't get off his trademark power strikes, and allowed Richardson to establish himself in the fight.

But, after two rounds of frustration, Frederick came out of his corner for Round 3, charged at Richardson and flattened him with one of the most brutal one-punch KOs of the year.

He forced back his opponent with a high kick, then unleashed a right-left combination, with a huge left hook connecting flush and sending Richardson face-first into the canvas.

Knockouts don't get much bigger, as Frederick scored a massive KO to retain his title and put himself firmly in the shop window for a call-up to the big leagues.

