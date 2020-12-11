Delayed, but not denied: Khamzat Chimaev will STILL fight Leon Edwards with COVID-delayed fight planned for Jan. 20

Undefeated rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev will take on welterweight title contender Leon Edwards in the main event of a UFC card on Jan. 20, according to reports.

Chimaev and Edwards were originally booked to face off on Dec. 19, but after Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, the fight was postponed.

Now, according to Canadian sports outlet TSN, the UFC is putting the wheels in motion for the pair to face off in the main event of the UFC's card on Wednesday, Jan. 20, which is expected to take place on "UFC Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi.

TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter shared the news via his Twitter account, saying, "Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi."

Chimaev is unbeaten in nine pro fights, and has registered three consecutive finishes in his first three UFC fights.

He submitted middleweight John Phillips on his octagon debut on Fight Island in July, then returned 10 days later to finish debuting welterweight Rhys McKee via first-round ground and pound.

He then moved back up to 185 pounds and knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds in Las Vegas in September.

Now he's set to face Edwards, who is riding an eight-fight winning streak, and whose only loss since 2014 came on the scorecards to the current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Now the pair look set for a rare midweek matchup, with the two set to headline in Abu Dhabi. And to add even more intrigue, the winner may well find themselves on the verge of a shot at the title later in 2021.