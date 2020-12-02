 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Covid chaos: Chechen-born Khamzat Chimaev’s scrap with Leon Edwards becomes latest UFC main event to hit the coronavirus scrapheap

2 Dec, 2020 10:30
Coronavirus has scuppered the UFC fight between Leon Edwards (left) and Khamzat Chimaev after both caught Covid-19 © Steve Flynn / USA Today Sports | © Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / USA Today Sports via Reuters
The December 19 UFC main event between surging star Khamzat Chimaev and top contender Leon Edwards is off after the British-Jamaican joined his rival in recording a positive Covid-19 test ahead of the highly-anticipated fight.

Chimaev, the Chechen-born Swede who shot to stardom with two wins in the span of just 10 days on "Fight Island" this summer, was poised to take on his first UFC main event against welterweight number three Edwards in the promotion's final event of 2020 - but, as has happened so often in a very strange year, the fight has now ended up on the coronavirus scrapheap.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that 29-year-old Edwards had withdrawn from the fight after his diagnosis was confirmed.

Chimaev, who had earlier also tested positive, had been hopeful of recovering in time to make the UFC's year-end fight card, but it seems unlikely that Edwards will be able to follow suit.

The news is a significant blow for both fighters. Chimaev will miss the opportunity to enter the business end of the UFC's welterweight rankings and put a cap on what has been an extremely successful year by taking the scalp of Edwards, who is a championship caliber fighter in most people's eyes.

For his rival, the postponement adds another dour chapter to what has been a tremendously frustrating 2020.

The Birmingham native has now missed out on three fights this year due to the pandemic - finding out that his London main event against Tyron Woodley was nixed before sacrificing a title shot against Kamaru Usman that could not go ahead.

Now it appears that both fighters will have to wait until 2021 to continue their extensive winning streaks. 

News of a major fight being postponed is nothing new to the promotion, which continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus on its schedule.

This is the sixth time in six events that the featured fight has been impacted by the effects of virus in one way or another - and the UFC have quickly moved to install the December 19 co-headline bout between Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and Geoff Neal as their new main event.

Tagging Edwards on Twitter, Chimaev told his opponent: "Fast recovery and hope to see you soon."

