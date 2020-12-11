Quad loop? No problem: Russian 13-year-old figure skating starlet lands MIND-BLOWING jump (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating prodigy Sofya Samodelkina has amazed fans with her spectacular technical skills, landing a quad loop at a training session – a jump which has never been done by any female skater at an official competition.

In a video which was shared by her coach Sergey Davydov, the 13-year-old is seen effortlessly throwing a quadruple loop before executing one more ultra-c element –a quad Salchow– a few seconds later.

“CSKA, Sofa!!! We continue polishing our skills” Davydov captioned the video proudly showing Samodelkina’s successful attempts.



The enormously talented skater won the fifth stage of the junior Russian Cup, nailing a triple axel and a quad Salchow in her free program.

Samodelkina is the second Russian skater after Alexandra Trusova to land a quadruple loop during training; however, none of them has dared yet to include it to their competitive programs.

Despite making decent attempts at training sessions, neither Trusova nor Samodelkina will be recognized as the first female skater to do a quad loop until they perform it at an official figure skating event.