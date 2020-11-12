WATCH: Russian skating prodigy Sofya Akatyeva makes history as 13yo starlet lands INCREDIBLE jump combo

Russian junior figure skater Sofya Akatyeva has entered her name into the history books by becoming the first female athlete to nail two quadruple jumps and a triple axel in one program.

The 13-year-old trailblazer effortlessly landed a quadruple toe loop in combination with a double toe loop, before adding another quad toe loop and a triple axel a few seconds later.

READ MORE: ‘She skates BETTER than MEN’: Renowned Russian coach says Alexandra Trusova’s standard is UNREACHABLE for opponents

The jaw-dropping technical content earned the skater a gold medal at the fourth stage of the Cup of Russia, with judges rewarding Akatyeva generously for her near-flawless jumps.

The skater, who has been coached by renowned specialist Eteri Tutberidze, received 151.32 points for her free program, finishing first in Kazan with a total score of 231.44 points.

Akatyeva is the first Russian female skater to include two quads and a triple axel in one program.

Even Alexandra Trusova, who recently landed four quads at the Cup of Russia, has never attempted to combine quadrable jumps with a triple axel in one routine.

The only skater in the world to exhibit similar technical skills is US star Alysa Liu, who confidently coped with one quad and a triple axel during her free routines last season.