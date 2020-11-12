 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Russian skating prodigy Sofya Akatyeva makes history as 13yo starlet lands INCREDIBLE jump combo

12 Nov, 2020 13:34
Sofya Akatyeva © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian junior figure skater Sofya Akatyeva has entered her name into the history books by becoming the first female athlete to nail two quadruple jumps and a triple axel in one program.

The 13-year-old trailblazer effortlessly landed a quadruple toe loop in combination with a double toe loop, before adding another quad toe loop and a triple axel a few seconds later.

The jaw-dropping technical content earned the skater a gold medal at the fourth stage of the Cup of Russia, with judges rewarding Akatyeva generously for her near-flawless jumps.

The skater, who has been coached by renowned specialist Eteri Tutberidze, received 151.32 points for her free program, finishing first in Kazan with a total score of 231.44 points.

Akatyeva is the first Russian female skater to include two quads and a triple axel in one program.

Even Alexandra Trusova, who recently landed four quads at the Cup of Russia, has never attempted to combine quadrable jumps with a triple axel in one routine.

The only skater in the world to exhibit similar technical skills is US star Alysa Liu, who confidently coped with one quad and a triple axel during her free routines last season.

