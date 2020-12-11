'Accident waiting to happen': Concerns for cricketer Cameroon Green as all-rounder STRUCK ON HEAD by scorching drive (VIDEO)

Twenty-one-year-old Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was forced to leave the game after being struck full force in the head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah in Friday's warm-up test against India.

Green, who was expected to make his test debut in the upcoming tour, is understood to have received a concussion after the incident early Friday when Bumrah smashed a drive directly at the Australian, with the ball slipping through his fingers and striking him with force on the right side of his head.

Displaying admirable sportsmanship, India's Mohammad Siraj, who was on the non-striker's end, quickly rushed towards Green where he was swiftly followed by a team of medical personnel.

Thankfully, Green was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power but it was soon revealed by Australian cricket authorities that the concussion he suffered will rule him of the remaining two days of the tour match.

Cameron Green - oops that looks scary. Hope nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/4hlIn368TV — 🐾 (@seapish) December 11, 2020

Traumatic blow to the head for Aussie Test hopeful Cameron Green while bowling. Has left the field, thankfully seemed alert/OK but will go through concussion assessment & likely checked for any possibility of facial fracture. Hope he’s OK pic.twitter.com/aPrHPAXomL — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 11, 2020

Absolutely brilliant from Mohammad Siraj. Ball hit Cameron Green's face and Siraj didn't care about the run and straightaway dropped his bat and checked on Green. Top spirit by him. pic.twitter.com/fmHAEcyy4c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

"Cameron sustained a mild concussion while bowling for Australia A," said Cricket Australia’s team doctor, Pip Inge.

"This is Cameron’s first concussion. He has returned to the team hotel and will not play the remaining two days of the tour match.

"We will continue to monitor him and provide an update on his condition in due course."

Good sportsmanship from Siraj. Hope Green recovers quickly from the blow — Dylan (@Dylan87223433) December 11, 2020

He’s unfortunately just been subbed out of the current tour match. Hope it’s not too serious. Great prospect who should have a lengthy Test career ahead of him. — Ryan Kirwan (@ripperchamp) December 11, 2020

At the time of the incident, promising youngster Green was bowling his seventh over and had already claimed the wicket of Shubman Gill as India collapsed to a score of 123/9.

Reacting to the footage, Fox Sports' Tom Morris said that he was amazed that potentially serious accidents such as this don't happen more often in cricket.

"It’s amazing more bowlers don’t get hit in the head like Cam Green just did," he said. "Completely exposed, bigger bats … accident waiting to happen."