 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian airline fires flight manager in wake of penis flight path scandal in support of football captain Artem Dzyuba

8 Dec, 2020 17:34
Get short URL
Russian airline fires flight manager in wake of penis flight path scandal in support of football captain Artem Dzyuba
Artem Dzyuba © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich | © social media
Russia’s Pobeda Airlines has fired its flight manager Denis Petrikov, after the company was accused of violating safety measures in changing its flight path in apparent support of national team captain Artem Dzyuba.

The company’s general director Andrey Kalmykov received a severe reprimand for the incident, which attracted the attention of the Russian federal airline authority Rosaviatsiya, which was investigating the pilots’ actions.

READ MORE: Bit too cocky? Russian pilots PROBED for penis flight path stunt in support of football star Dzyuba

The decision to penalize Pobeda officials was taken by the company’s board of directors on Tuesday.

On November 11, Pobeda’s plane, which was flying from Moscow to Ekaterinburg, was diverted from its standard flight path to make additional loops, creating a giant phallic sky drawing.

The move was apparently made in support of Dzyuba, who was recently embroiled in a huge scandal, after a video of him pleasuring himself was leaked online.

The pilot’s penis-shaped route attracted much public attention, with Pobeda Airlines being accused of breaching obligatory safety measures and putting its passengers at risk. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies