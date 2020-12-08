‘I wanted to become a silicone barbie doll’: Russian figure skater thought of removing ribs and having breast implants

Russian figure skater Elena Radionova has spoken up about the challenges of puberty, revealing she seriously thought about going under the knife to become a “silicone barbie doll” with lip fillers and breast implants.

The world and European medalist, who was considered one of the most talented skaters at junior level, said that her wish to drastically change her body during teenage years soon disappeared after she realized how crazy it was.

“I wanted to remove ribs. Yes, that was during teenage years, when I dreamt of changing my body: ribs, cheekbones, nose. I wanted to have lip fillers and breast implants, well, everything…I wanted to convert myself into a silicone barbie doll. Back then I thought it was beautiful. But finally you realize that it was just an absurd idea, which disappeared as time went by,” Radionova said.

The two-time world junior champion praised women who don’t undergo plastic surgery, adding that the world got bored of fake beauty.

“I think now natural beauty reigns. Everyone got tired of silicone buttocks and breasts. But of course, if people are not satisfied with their appearance they can go and change whatever they want,” the skater said.

Radionova, who was practically unbeaten at junior level, failed to take leading positions after entering the senior team.

She managed to win two silver medals at the European championships and a bronze at the world contest in 2015, but failed to qualify for the Olympic team after losing national selection to younger opponents Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova.

In September, Radionova officially announced retirement from professional sport after a lengthy break from competition.