‘I don’t want to get involved’: Juventus boss Pirlo stokes talk of Messi misery by claiming Barcelona star has ‘problem mentally’

Fans have agreed with Italy legend Andrea Pirlo after the Juventus coach claimed that Lionel Messi could have a psychological problem, questioning the striker's situation at Barcelona ahead of a decisive Champions League showdown.

New Juve boss Pirlo needs to guide his side to a win at Barcelona to win their Champions League group tonight, and the rookie manager will be hoping that Messi does not continue the Champions League form that saw him score in a 2-0 win for the Spanish giants in the reverse fixture in Turin.

Messi has been badly out-of-sorts by his stratospheric standards in La Liga so far this season, scoring only four times and failing to provide any assists after being thwarted in an attempt to leave the only club of his career during the summer.

"He's in a special moment in his life," said Pirlo, speaking ahead of the match that will decide who wins Group G.

"He had some problems in the summer - whether he would stay at Barça or not - but during games he's shown his value.

"More than in terms of football, maybe he has a problem mentally - but I don't want to get involved. It's not to do with us."

Barcelona's all-time leading scorer looked disconsolate as his side were battered 8-2 by eventual winners Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals in August, and his frequently forlorn demeanor has strengthened rumors that he is lacking motivation.

Close friend Luis Suarez abruptly left the club in September, leading to an emotional public farewell message from Messi hinting that the Uruguay striker had been betrayed, and Barca have made a wretched start to the season that has left them three points above the season.

Pirlo is hoping that form will translate into a surprise in the Champions League, although Barcelona have won five out of five group stage matches with the help of three goals by Messi.

"He is correct," replied one fan, alluding to Messi's potential departure from the Camp Nou at the end of the campaign. "You could tell that from his games since the start of the season. He has lost a big part of himself."

Another said: "The Messi of this season is not the same old Messi that we know. The zeal to win is not there again."

Pirlo echoed Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman by refusing to be drawn on whether Messi or Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the better player.

"They've shared the Ballon d'Or in the last 15 years - it's not fair to say one or the other," he guardedly told reporters.

"They're two guys who have made millions and millions of fans enjoy themselves every time they play. We have to thank them for what they've done for the game. Messi is a phenomenon and he's proven that."